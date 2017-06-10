Apple WWDC 2017 Announcement Round-up: The HomePod, Augmented Reality and iOS 11

Without an Apple speaker, consumers seeking smart home devices may opt both for competing hardware and services like Amazon Prime and Google Play Music. If you already have an iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, HomePod just makes sense.

Activated by voice with Apple’s natural language user interface Siri, it will have access to Apple Music, a music-streaming service.

And, like the other smart speakers, the HomePod can link up with smart devices in the home, such as connected light bulbs, so a user can control them with a spoken command, like switching them on or off.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes“, said Schiller. Interestingly, Apple’s smart speaker doesn’t only respond to your voice but also to your touch. Priced at $349 (Rs 22,400), HomePod will be available in the market in December this year.

“It is the biggest brain inside a speaker”, Apple’s marketing honcho Phil Schiller said in the WWDC keynote address. Apple says the added cost is for the more premium speaker experience it offers over the Amazon Echo, which costs $179.

Amazon and Google have been put on notice with the advent of Apple HomePod.

HomePod will have spatial awareness so the music it plays will be adjusted to the size of the room. It has seven small “tweeter” speakers in a ring arranged at the bottom of the unit and features in the middle a large 4-inch woofer.

Apple’s HomePod comes on the heels of a moment when Sonos has a 76 percent marketshare amongst CE Pros in the wireless audio category, while Amazon Echo has a 55 percent marketshare in voice control.

Back in early May, we heard that Apple may be expanding its foray into the Smart Home market with its own Amazon Echo competitor. But with Apple and Google getting ready for a fight, I can’t imagine Amazon is going to wait too long to join in the fun.

Apple has not confirmed the price of the HomePod for the UK. To take on its rival Echo, Apple had always been rumored to be working on a device.

Apple is late to the game on VR, though. It will be priced at $349 in the USA, with local pricing announced later in the year.