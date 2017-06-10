Apple WWDC 2017: Big Announcements On New Features And Upgrades

Like Google executives they didn’t talk about how it uses machine learning to identify voice of a kid from that of a grown up guy.

And that might be good news for both Apple and Amazon. The HomePod lets use your voice to play music and control HomeKit devices like smart light bulbs or thermostats, as well as letting you chat with Siri.

Siri, which competes with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices, is struggling to rise above the competition because of Apple’s culture, which prioritizes user privacy, making it hard to personalize and improve the product, former Siri team employees said.

Munster was not as enthusiastic about the HomePod, which was developed to rival Amazon’s Echo (AAPL) and Google’s Home (GOOGL).

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people’s lives. But Apple was careful to frame it as a product focused on music first – potentially differentiating it from the Echo and Home. All that’s driven by an Apple A8 processor, similar to what’s inside the iPhone 6 and fourth-generation Apple TV.

Either way, the HomePod has been announced and arrives later this year. Where Apple is really focusing on differentiating the HomePod is in pure audio quality. Like other smart speakers, audio information isn’t sent to Apple’s cloud until this voice command has been issued, Apple said. Alongside the seven speaker array, the Apple HomePod boasts of a 4 inch upward facing woofer.

Apple on Monday fired a shot over Amazon’s smart home bow, but the e-commerce giant might not think it matters.

Like devices by Amazon and Google, the HomePod can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures.

Already in the weight department, the Apple HomePod is at a disadvantage when compared to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists.

Apple is going to introduce an internet connected speaker which is called the HomePod which will be launched in December and will be available for $350. It even comes with Apple’s communications encryption technology, which is frankly reassuring.