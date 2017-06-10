Apple WWDC showcases HomePod smart speaker and new operating system

After months of rumors, Apple finally introduced a wireless streaming speaker called HomePod this week, their first new hardware product since the Apple Watch debuted in 2015. It’s a smart wireless speaker powered by the Siri AI that seems created to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home speaker.

As far as availability of Apple HomePod is concerned, it will be available in December starting with regions like the U.S, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In earlier articles, we covered all the reasons why the product will definitely sell a few million units, but we also raised a question about long-term sustainability unless Apple made some serious moves with Siri’s skills for various tasks.

“We want to reinvent home music”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said onstage at WWDC. “HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a lovely speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation that included updates to Apple’s iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads.

Forrester Research analyst Julie Ask said the HomePod’s advantage is that security and privacy is fundamental to the product’s design.

The Siri-enabled speaker links up with the Apple Home app, allowing users to control their connected smart home devices by voice, without touching their iPhone or iPad.

Apple’s senior vice-president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, demonstrated the company’s AR capabilities by placing a virtual coffee cup, lamp and vase onto a real table. The speaker would likely be tucked into Apple’s “Other Products” category, which now includes devices like the Apple Watch, Apple TV and AirPods. It will be priced at $349 in the U.S., with local pricing announced later in the year. Once iOS 11 rolls out and you install it on your iPhone or iPad, the virtual assistant Siri will leverage the power of deep learning techniques, to add new features to its offerings and learn user preferences constantly.

At the event, Apple also announced updates to its mobile operating system, iOS, and its Mac operating system.

High Sierra features will include being able to stop unexpected videos from starting to play automatically when landing on web pages and “intelligent tracking prevention” that will prevent ads from following people about the internet.

Apple launched a new size for its iPad – 10.5-inches.

The device was previewed on stage Monday at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference in San Jose.

Apple is getting serious about competing with Amazon’s and Google’s infiltration of the home.

Apple’s app store has been around for nine years. Available in white or black, the HomePod, which looks something like a microphone, features seven tweeters and an upward firing 4-inch woofer, six microphones and the same A8 64-bit ARM-based processor used in the iPhone.