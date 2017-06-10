Arab Countries Issue List Of Qatar-Linked ‘Terrorists’ Rejected By Doha

The president did not limit his call for greater action against terrorism to Qatar alone but instead urged “Qatar and other nations in the region to do more to combat terrorism and do it faster”.

Anxious residents have responded to the crisis by emptying grocery stores in the capital of Doha, and Saudi Arabia has blocked trucks carrying food from entering the country across its only land border. “The crisis center should be able to perform quick responses, provide information and undertake other comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of both Indonesian migrant workers and Indonesian nationals”, Wahyu said. He said his talks with Saudi Arabia and other nations during his first foreign trip were “already paying off” after leaders said they would take a “hard line on funding extremism”.

But Tillerson said the crisis was indeed affecting the USA military.

The statement added that Qatar does not support terrorist groups.

On Monday, a group of nations led by Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism, being too close to Iran and interfering with domestic policies of other nations.

Mr Trump said Qatar has historically been a funder of terrorism at a “very high level” and that he had decided it was time to call on the country to stop.

Qatar has vowed to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region’s biggest diplomatic crisis in years.

Trump waded into the row in a series of early morning tweets that signaled support for the effort to isolate Qatar, despite the country being home to the largest American airbase in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump doubled down on his war of words with one of America’s top Middle East allies, publicly undercutting one of his own senior aides and potentially threatening the future of a vital United States military base.

Two days following the standoff between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors, US President Donald Trump dialed up Washington’s engagement in a phone call to the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. We are seeing shortages of food. The Gulf countries aren’t just recalling diplomats; they’re also closing airspace to Qatar and restricting access by sea.

The article is thought to have served as the catalyst for several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia and most Persian Gulf states, to cut their economic and political ties with Qatar this week.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani repeatedly denied his country funded extremists and rejected the idea of shutting down its Al-Jazeera satellite news network.