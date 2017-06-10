Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

“Have no choice”, Trump said.

The article quoted Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as cautioning against confrontation with Iran, as well as defending the Palestinian group Hamas and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia movement allied with Tehran.

The list and response adds to the diplomatic and political tensions in the Gulf which have heightened since Saudi Arabia and its allies severed ties with Qatar over its alleged support for extremism. At a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart, Trump described his recent visit to Riyadh, where “nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior”. “They have to end that funding”.

But Qatar is an important United States ally and hosts USA military forces operating in the Gulf region-including U.S. and coalition aircraft involved in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, operating from Al Udeid Air Base.

The blockade is hindering U.S. military actions in the region and the campaign against the Islamic State group, Tillerson said, adding that it is also impairing USA business activities in the region and bringing about humanitarian consequences, Xinhua reporeted.

The swift sequence of efforts to isolate Qatar leaves the country in an extremely precarious position - forty percent of the country’s food is supplied by Saudi Arabia, for instance, and the nation relies on other countries for things ranging from sustenance to labor.

The secretary of state said the US will work alongside the Emir of Kuwait to bring a peaceful agreement to the blockade, and “progress toward eliminating all forms of support for terrorism, military, financial, moral, or ideological”.

Tillerson, speaking at the State Department, said the US would help support efforts to mediate the crisis, along with Kuwait – another Gulf country that has stepped up to try to broker a resolution.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have sanctioned a dozen organisations and 59 people it accuses of links to Islamist militancy – a number of them Qataris or with links to Qatar – escalating the diplomatic crisis in the region.

According to presidential sources, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to ease the unprecedented diplomatic dispute in the Middle East. Several other countries followed suit.

A spokesman said that, while military operations against Islamic State from Qatar had not been interrupted, the “evolving situation is hindering our ability to plan for longer-term military operations”. Qatar has denied the allegations.