Arab states issue Qatar ‘terror list’

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transportation links with Qatar on Monday.

It criticised Qatar’s “double standard policy”, saying that the country announced it is fighting terrorism while financing, supporting and harbouring various terrorist organisations.

Tillerson said that after speaking with Gulf leaders it is clear “that the elements of a solution are available” and that the USA expects “that these countries will immediately take steps to de-escalate the situation and put forth a good faith effort to resolve their grievances they have with each other”.

He said he had decided, along with Tillerson and “our great generals and military people, the time had come to call on Qatar to end that funding. and its extremist ideology”.

He bemoaned the “humanitarian consequences” of the Gulf states’ blockade of Qatar, including food shortages and families being forcibly separated.

It is also impairing USA business activities in the region and bringing about humanitarian consequences, he said.

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major USA military base and is the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But, alongside this admonition for Qatar, Tillerson also noted that other countries must do more – and urged Riyadh and its allies to soften their embargo. Qatar says the charges are baseless. I won’t name other countries, but we are not solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Their “fingerprints are all over the place” in terror funding, Gargash said.

Trump’s tweets seem to have been issued in haste without consideration for U.S. ties to Qatar which is home to an important United States air base.

US and European officials said that while United States government agencies and experts were convinced that the news agency and the Qatari government’s Twitter feed were hacked, they have not yet determined who did the hacking.

Kuwait, which has maintained its ties with Qatar, is stepping in to mediate the conflict, which may escalate into a regional cold war with the Iranians on one side and the Saudis on the other.

Qatar has long denied funding extremists, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, rejecting those “trying to impose their will on Qatar or intervene in its internal affairs”. “Actually, the co-operation between our security and intelligence agencies, between Qatar and Saudi has been serving the goal of the national security of Saudi”, the Minister added.