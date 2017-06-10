Arab states to ‘accept nothing but deep changes’ in Qatar

“I call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to ease the blockade against Qatar“, Tillerson said during a four-minute speech at the State Department.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates accuse Qatar of supporting extremist groups and have cut ties with their former Gulf Cooperation Council ally.

The completely divergent stances echoed the diplomatic chaos we saw earlier this week when the president departed sharply from the lines that Tillerson and the USA ambassador to Qatar took in the immediate aftermath of the boycott.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry says it is trying to understand the USA position on the Gulf crisis, after Saudi Arabia and other nations cut ties to Qatar. Speaking at the White House Rose Garden with the Romanian prime minister on Friday, Trump said that Qatar “has unfortunately been a funder of terrorism, and at a very high level”.

He bemoaned the “humanitarian consequences” of the Gulf states’ blockade of Qatar, including food shortages and families being forcibly separated.

However, top US officials, including Tillerson, had earlier said they did not anticipate the Saudi-led effort would impact anti-Daesh operations.

He said Qatar as an independent nation also had the right to support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, despite its neighbors outlawing the Sunni Islamist group.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash also told reporters there would be more curbs if necessary and said Qatar needed to make iron-clad commitments to change what critics say is a policy on funding militants.

The crisis has implications for the U.S.; Qatar hosts almost 11,000 American military personnel at an air base.

Saudi Arabia also closed Qatar’s only land border. “We ask Qatar and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster”.

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8: U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been accused of being responsible for the prevailing Gulf crisis, has now offered to host a White House meeting to resolve it.

Tillerson says the US will support efforts to mediate the crisis along with Kuwait.

“The investigation team confirmed that the hack was carried out using innovative technological methods by exploiting an electronic gap on the website of the Qatar News Agency”, the report said.

In a swift reaction the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador in USA said, “UAE welcomes Trump’s leadership in challenging Qatar’s troubling support for extremism”. “Qatar remains critical for coalition air operations in the fight against ISIS and around the region”.