Are there Trump tapes? Congress is asking, and it may issue subpoenas

“Comey’s statement establishes obstruction of justice by Trump”.

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has said that he would “absolutely” issue subpoenas for White House tapes, if it is determined they exist. Sen. “No I didn’t say that”, Trump stated abruptly, taking questions after meeting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

While Trump’s staunchest supporters have tried to paint Comey’s testimony as vindication for the president, few Republicans who don’t work for Trump stepped in to defend the president’s version of his contacts with Comey.

He accused the administration of spreading “lies” and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

Comey claimed Trump said “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go” regarding the Flynn probe.

Mr Trump tweeted earlier on Friday he felt “complete vindication” after the hearing.

The committee also sent a letter to Comey asking for any notes or memos in his possession about the discussions he had with Trump before being abruptly fired last month.

The Senate and House Intelligence Committees will continue to sift through raw intelligence materials, and interview witnesses, behind closed doors in secure rooms.

In a press conference at the White House, Trump said he didn’t say he “hoped” Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9, would “let go” of an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “And some of the things that he said just weren’t true”.

“Can we just pause for a second and acknowledge how [expletive] insane all of this is?”

Trump also saluted the United States’ relationship with Romania and praised its contribution to the global fight against terror.

The Justice Department responded late Thursday, saying that after consultations with department ethics officials Sessions recused himself because of his involvement in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, “for that reason, and that reason alone”.

Referencing Trump’s own statements, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt and in accounts of his May meeting with Russian diplomats, Comey replied: “I take the President at his word that I was sacked because of the Russian investigation-something about the way I was conducting it, the president felt, created pressure on him that he wanted relieved”.

“That’s the Federal Bureau of Investigation director”, Late Night host Seth Meyers quipped during his “A Closer Look” segment, “a guy who has dealt with liars and criminals his whole life, walking out of his first meeting with the president and thinking, ‘I’ve got to write this [expletive] down'”.

Trump’s Twitter account had been quiet throughout Comey’s testimony accusing the administration of spreading “lies”. Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m. He derisively repeated the “leaker” moniker when speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden.

Surrogates for Trump and others on the political right have seized on Comey’s comment about passing along the memo.

In the immediate aftermath of Mueller’s appointment, several key Senate Republicans, like Lindsey Graham of SC and John Cornyn of Texas, suggested the House and Senate Intelligence Committees may need to slow down their efforts, in order to stay out of the special counsel’s way.

“And there would be nothing wrong if I did say it according to everybody that I read today”.