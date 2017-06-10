Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 in friendly before 95000 fans

Argentina edged rival Brazil 1-0 on Friday in Melbourne, Australia in an worldwide friendly, with Gabriel Mercado bagging the victor.

The two-time world champions and second ranked team are struggling outside the automatic qualifying positions in fifth spot in the South American group with four games left while Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup finals in Russian Federation next year.

Sampaoli has been installed to kick-start the two-time world champions’ ailing South American campaign where they lag outside the automatic qualifying positions in fifth spot with four games left.

Tite’s charges were left to rue those missed opportunities, too, as Argentina successfully saw out the remainder of the game to get one over their old foes.

Despite Messi and Otamendi’s absence, the Argentina team travelling to Singapore will still feature several established stars such as Javier Mascherano, Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria.

“It’s very hard to play against a player like Messi”.

“Any situation that could create fear of thinking of a rival isn’t good for us”.

Jorge Sampaoli insists Messi will continue to be the best in the world until he retires, despite an underwhelming performance against Brazil.

“The game is more of a special occasion (to celebrate the FAS’ 125th anniversary) and comes after the Brazil match, so I was expecting some of the stars might not play at the end of the day”, said administrator Kenneth Chong, 33, who has bought tickets to the game.

“I really hope that the abilities that he shows as a leader and as a player will help Argentina improve”.

Those committed enough to courageous the decidedly unsociable kick-off time this morning will have witnessed the dawning of a new era for the Argentina national team.

Brazil also proved risky in the second half even without the services of stars Neymar, Dani Alves and Marcelo but was unable to get on the scoreboard.

“I believe Messi has been playing collectively in Barcelona as part of a team“, Sampaoli said on Thursday.

We can not trust the FAS anymore if they don’t give the fans a proper refund.

Brazil’s next game will be against Australia, also in Melbourne. “I will do whatever he tells me to do it and I will try to do my best”.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi was the man most at the MCG had come to see. Argentina will be eager to get some measure of vengeance for a heavy 3-0 loss they suffered at Brazil’s hands in November, a loss that threatened to severely set back their World Cup dreams.