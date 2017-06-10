Ariana Grande concert raised $3.5M for Manchester charity

Most 23-year-old singers would be catatonic after a terrorist attack at one of their concerts, but Ariana Grande bounced back to help Manchester heal. The impact Grande and her supporters have had so far has been huge, and it can only grow from here.

The “Malibu” hitmaker was thrilled to join her friend Ariana Grande at the concert on Sunday (04.06.17) to raise money for the victims of an terrible terror attack following an Ariana concert in the north England city only a few weeks ago. The organizers said that £2 million ($2.9 million) was raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund during the live broadcast.

Touching scenes were witnessed moments before the concert, as some of the victims of the May 22 bomb blast outside the Manchester Arena were applauded and cheered as they arrived at the event. She also served as a duet partner when singing with Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and Victoria Monét.

Other highlights came from Katy Perry, Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Liam Gallagher and Justin Bieber. Grande said, “I love you so, so much”. Love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that we choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.

Perry played an emotionally-charged set that included a performance of her 2013 track “Roar“, asking fans to shout “I love you” at each other while leading a singalong.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of the attack that struck at Grande’s show on May 22. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand“.