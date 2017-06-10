Ariana Grande officially releases Somewhere Over The Rainbow as a charity single

Ariana Grande brought together a number of stars to perform at her One Love Manchester concert to support the victims of the attack at her show this weekend in the United Kingdom city in May, which claimed 22 lives.

And what’s most important, this event managed to raise more than $13 million that go to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was reported by The British Red Cross. She enlisted fellow entertainers such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Oasis frontman and Manchester native Liam Gallagher.

If that wasn’t enough, the 23-year old singer found another way of paying tribute to the victims and honouring Manchester. Many in the crowd were moved to tears by performances that included a duet between Grande and local schoolchildren.

Clodagh Ennis, also 19, added: “I feel that not going to the concert would be letting terrorists win, that’s what they want, they want people to be scared, so still attending despite the attacks is like a protest against them”.

“The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out”, Grande said in a statement on Twitter.

Grande’s single “One Last Time” which she closed the show with, rocketed to number two in the official charts.

The One Love Manchester concert has notched up a new record to become the biggest TV show of the year so far – attracting a peak of more than 14 million viewers on Sunday night.

It is now vying for number one in this week’s singles chart, competing with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s remix of Despacito featuring Justin Bieber.