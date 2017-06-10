Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour Resumes In Paris

She officially suspended the tour following the attack on her show in Manchester, England, which left 22 dead and 59 others injured.

French fans of Ariana Grande flooded to a Paris concert hall on Wednesday as the USA pop star resumed her European tour following a suicide bombing at the end of her show in the English city of Manchester that killed 22 people.

“First show back tonight”, she wrote.

‘Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. Terror attacks were also reported at Borough Market where suspects went on a stabbing free around the busy district.

The Paris AccorHotels arena show yesterday was her first night back on the road.

Following Grande’s emotional cover, which closed the show, fans had called on the American pop star to release the performance as a further charity fundraiser for the British Red Cross and its We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. “So while we can measure accurately the damage that the suicide bomber accomplished-we can count the body bags, we can read the list of those in the hospital recovering from their injuries that the suicide bomber caused-it is far more hard to measure the damage done by this risky woman”. And fans were thrilled to see her there. Which many are and do.

“One Love Manchester” saw a star-studded lineup takeover Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.

Having to process the grief of a terrorist attack happening on one of your tour dates is something many wouldn’t even be able to begin to get their heads around.

Ellie Goulding called her a “legend” while Pixie Lott said she was “a true angel”.

Ariana is indeed back, with more strength and courage than ever before.

‘The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out, ‘ Grande said in a statement on Twitter. And that’s precisely what she did.

Continued tour stops are scheduled throughout Europe for Grande in June, with South America following in July and Japan and Australia among set destinations in August.