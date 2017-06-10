Ariana Grande to release charity single of Somewhere Over The Rainbow

The show, at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, was attended by at least 50,000 people, including many survivors of the bomb blast that killed 22 people at Grande’s show just two weeks previously.

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, which was held to honour the victims of the terrorist attack on May 22nd, was the most-watched TV show of the year so far. She then put on the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, which featured A-list performers like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, and more.

Every artist had an emotional message, with common threads of togetherness and love prevailing; Grande wrapped up the event with a moving performance of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow“.

The concert has proven to be a success.

Fans encouraged Ariana to release the recording after she performed the Israel Kamakawiwoʻole classic at the end of the benefit concert. Manchester’s city symbol is a bee, and in the wake of the attack on Ariana’s concert on 22 May (17) residents flocked to get a bee tattoo to show solidarity with the victims. The Side to Side star posted the footage on her Instagram page and left it caption free, apart from numerous heart emojis. He has announced that he will also be donating royalties to charities for the Manchester victims. “I love you I love you”, wrote the singer.

More than $13 million had been raised by Sunday night for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, the British Red Cross told the Associated Press.

It took place less than 24 hours after a knife and vehicle attack killed at least eight people at London Bridge, the second major incident to hit the United Kingdom in as many weeks.