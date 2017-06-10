Arlene Foster congratulates Varadkar who will be first gay Irish premier

Varadkar’s sexual orientation, along with his part-Indian parentage, has already been seized upon by global media as a signifier of Ireland’s supposed transition from conservative traditionalism to liberal modernity.

Its headline read: “Leo Varadkar wins: Ireland set to install first openly gay Prime Minister”. “It is a great moment of pride for our country that Leo is going to be the Prime Minister of Ireland”. Earlier, Varadkar was Social Protection Minister in the government. Irish PM Enda Kenny resigned as head of the governing Fine Gael party, putting Varadkar and Housing Minister Simon Coveney in the leadership race.

The piece, written by Ed O’Loughlin, has an opening paragraph detailing how “A gay son of an Indian immigrant is now all but certain to become the next prime minister of Ireland, a country that has rapidly been leaving its conservative Roman Catholic social traditions behind”.

Kenny announced his retirement on May 17 after being weakened by a scandal over his government’s handling of police corruption.

He declared that the election results proved that “prejudice has no hold on this Republic”. When my father traveled 5,000 miles to build a new home in Ireland, I doubt he ever dreamed his son would grow up to be its leader.

Describing how a young Leo was always been interested in politics, his uncle Avinash Varadkar told ANI that once when he visited Leo’s family in Ireland back in 1998, even then as a child, Leo talked about politics.

Prime Minister-elect Leo Varadkar, who was campaigning for liberal abortion laws, may now turn his efforts into action. It’s just part of who I am.

Two other world leaders, former Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo and former Icelandic Prime Minister Johanna Siguroardottir, had also gone public with their sexuality.

The centre-right Mr Varadkar will learn if he will be taoiseach on June 13 when the Dail parliament resumes after a week-long break.