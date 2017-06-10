Artemis Racing reaches America’s Cup challenger finals

It’s another bitter blow for ex-Team NZ skipper Barker who was on the wrong end of one of sport’s great comebacks four years ago in San Francisco, when Team NZ blew an 8-1 lead to lose the America’s Cup final series 9-8 to Team Oracle USA.

Sweden’s Artemis Racing secured an America’s Cup Challenger showdown against Emirates Team New Zealand by knocking out Softbank Team Japan in their semi-final on Friday.

Barker, 44, confirmed he wants to continue an America’s Cup racing career which began in 1995.

Artemis had been down 3-1 before winning three straight races against Team Japan on Thursday to reach match point.

Artemis helmsman Nathan Outteridge said he was feeling good about the duel with Team New Zealand. The victor will meet two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the 35th America’s Cup match starting June 17. Outteridge and Iain Jensen, an Artemis crewman, won the gold medal in the 49er class in the 2012 Olympics, with Burling and Blair Tuke, also a Team New Zealand crewman, taking the silver.

The British and Swedish crews each have a total of eight medals, the New Zealand Team seven, Japan two and the US one.

While it was “too early to say” whether SoftBank Team Japan would be back for another shot at the cup, Barker said he hoped they had a future given the fan base they have built up in both Japan and New Zealand, where numerous team are from.

“Clearly there were mistakes”, he said of the last race, while pointing out that his opponents had also made some.

With only one berth left in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Final, it promises to be yet another day of high drama on Bermuda’s Great Sound, as the pair are set to lock horns in their most decisive America’s Cup battle yet. All the team had a few drinks at the base after the defeat by Emirates Team New Zealand. After the Kiwis reached match point, Oracle won eight straight races to retain the oldest trophy in worldwide sports.

Percy, Artemis’ team manager and tactician, won Olympic gold and silver medals with Simpson as his crewman in the Star class in 2008 and 2012.

Meanwhile, the result means Dean Barker’s sixth America’s Cup campaign is over.

That agreement, signed by all teams other than New Zealand, has a clause which would probably see future Cups held in Bermuda.