As Gulf tensions flare, reports of hacking pour in

New York, June 7, 2017-The Saudi Ministry of Media should immediately reverse its order to close the office of Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera and allow the satellite channel and all news media to operate freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

The company said it was experiencing “systematic and continual hacking attempts” which were “gaining intensity and taking various forms”.

The reported cyberattack on Thursday comes as Al Jazeera is at the centre of Qatar’s row with fellow Arab states over allegations the country supports terrorism.

The disclosure by the state-backed network came days after a group of countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing the small Arab Gulf state of supporting terrorist groups and meddling in their affairs.

“An attempt has been made, and we are trying to battle it”, media outlets quoted the source as saying.

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

“We are getting a lot of calls regarding this”.

“The management in Doha provokes sedition among the Egyptian people and has an agenda against Egypt and other Arab countries”, one of Al-Jazeera’s Egyptian anchors complained.

There is not yet any indication of who could be behind the “cyber attack“.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”.

“It is likely that this time the Gulf States will demand the complete shuttering of the Al Jazeera TV Network before any mediation can take place. We don’t interfere in anybody’s business, we just report”, he told Reuters in his office at the network’s headquarters in Qatar’s capital.