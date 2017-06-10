As Tillerson calls for calm, Trump calls out Qatar on terror

The legislation, which also foresees cooperation in military training, was rapidly passed in parliament on Wednesday, a day after Erdogan openly sided with Qatar and criticized other Gulf countries’ moves to isolate it.

“The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding – they have to end that funding – and its extremist ideology in terms of funding”, Trump said.

“The four countries agreed on categorising 59 persons and 12 entities in their list of terrorism”, they said affirming “that they won’t be lenient in pursuing” such persons and groups.

Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region because of its ties to their Shiite rival, Iran, and its support for groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. We’re seeing shortages of food, families are being forcibly separated, and children are being pulled out of school.

Qatar is the regional headquarters for U.S. Central Command and home to some 10,000 American troops, NPR’s Scott Horsley has reported.

“We believe there are unintended consequences, especially during this holy month of Ramadan but they can be addressed immediately”, Tillerson said.

Tillerson also said the blockade by Qatar’s neighbors was “hindering USA military action in the region, and the campaign against ISIS”, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

Trump had asked Tillerson to help mediate the crisis, and the secretary has been calling his counterparts in the region to “de-escalate” the situation and resolve their grievances.

Tillerson said Friday in Washington that after speaking with leaders in the region, he believes the countries involved in the dispute – all US allies – are stronger together, and “the elements of a solution are available”. The kingdom called the allegations “baseless”.

Despite Tillerson’s assessment that the fight against ISIS had been impacted, Pentagon officials said there has been no immediate disruption.