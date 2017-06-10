Asian shares flat as UK vote, ECB meeting loom

At the time of the report, the Dollar Spot Index was down 0.06% at 96.692, with the pound up 0.05% at $1.29666, while the euro treads water ahead of the GDP numbers and more importantly, the ECB Press Conference.

About 6.42 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, compared with the 6.6 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Only two people have a realistic chance of being the next Prime Minister: May, the incumbent, or Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after the ECB’s upgrade of its euro zone growth forecast, with benchmark 10-year yields last at 2.201 percent compared to 2.180 percent late Wednesday.

As for the European Central Bank, soundings on downgraded inflation forecasts and background trepidation about banking sector stability make it highly unlikely it will signal any major tightening of policy ahead later.

SMOOTH RIDE: Carvana jumped 16 percent after the online used auto seller posted its first quarterly results as a public company and issued a forecast that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Oil prices stabilized after a big tumble yesterday in reaction to the EIA report showing U.S. crude inventories rose last week for the first time in 10 weeks, renewing concerns of a supply glut. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.2 percent to 21,173.69.

The latest Chinese trade data was stronger than expected with a 15.5% annual increase in exports for May in yuan terms which was above expectations while imports rose 22.1% over the year. Investors view that a clear win would give May more bargaining power in Brexit negotiations, perhaps leading to a deal that’s more favourable to British industries and markets.

Asian stocks benchmarks were fairly steady Thursday as investors parsed economic data and awaited market-moving events in Europe, including Britain’s general election and a European Central Bank meeting. Reports suggest former FBI director Comey plans to disclose on Thursday conversations in which U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly pressured him to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who was sacked for failing to disclose conversations with Russian officials.

There were no changes to the bond-buying programme with the current EUR60bn per month of purchases due to continue until at least the end of 2017. Japan’s tertiary industry activity index is projected to bounce back from March’s monthly dip of 0.2 percent with a gain of 0.5 percent.

The news hit other department stores: J.C. Penney dropped 4.1 percent, Sears fell 2.5 percent and Nordstrom slid 3.6 percent.

Yields rose in overnight sessions as traders took the opportunity to sell at relatively rich levels after having fallen to its lowest since November 10 on last Friday. Seoul’s Kospi shed 0.4 percent.

Oil prices fell again on Thursday, with a sell-off continuing the day after data showed a surprise surge in US crude inventories, and Brent settled at its lowest since November 29, the eve of an OPEC production cut deal.

ENERGY: Oil futures stabilized after slumping overnight on unexpected news that USA crude stockpiles grew 3.3 million barrels last week.