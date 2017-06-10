Assassin’s Creed: Origins Leak Confirms October Release Date

Given the fact that the team behind Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is making it, and have spent so many years, this should be the ultimate title in a franchise that has taken many missteps over the past few years. Today, we have found out the game’s release date.

New information as obtained from the magazine includes the game’s release date – 27 October – and several different editions of the game. Over on Reddit, some of the fans who discussed that earlier leak have speculated that the name of the protagonist will be “Bayek”.

The Gold Edition will include Deluxe Pack and season pass, and cost $100 (roughly Rs.6,440).

For a game that has not been officially announced just yet by the developers, there is no real shortage of information when it comes to the game expected to be known as “Assassin’s Creed Origins“, and with the Electronic Entertainment Expo set to start next week, confirmation too may be coming soon.

It also shows that if you pre-order the game, you can get ax extra mission called “Secrets of the First Pyramids”. Numerous core Assassin’s Creed systems have been changed, with the minimap being replaced with an “Elder Scrolls type compass” according to HungryGhost57 and there being no sprint button. You also can not rely on Eagle Vision as much for finding your mark, as it only highlights objects now. Specific buttons for free running upwards or downwards have been removed.

There is a levelling system in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, with it having a max level cap of 40 and three separate upgrade trees named Warrior, Seer and Hunter. The Hidden Blade no longer works as a one-hit kill on stronger enemies, so you’ll have to rely on your fighting prowess to take down tough foes. Ubisoft’s E3 press conference on Monday and we will most definitely hear more about the game then.