Astros’ Lance McCullers no-hitting Royals through six innings

Kansas City put up four runs to tie things up in that inning and then two more on a Mike Moustakas walk-off dinger in the ninth.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers spun seven innings of one-run ball on Thursday as the Astros scored a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The Astros lost on Tuesday night in walk-off fashion, ending the team’s 11-game winning streak.

Moustakas hit his team-leading 15th home run with two out after Salvador Perez had singled. It certainly showed last night as Ken Giles just didn’t quite have the right stuff to get out of a jam that Reymin Guduan unintentionally – but somehow ended up in – created.

Kansas City trailed 7-1 in the fourth but fought back with a four-run eighth.

The right-hander was scheduled to start Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Rays 7, White Sox 5: Derek Norris homered in consecutive innings and Jake Odorizzi (4-3) pitched into the seventh, leading Tampa Bay over Chicago in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gurriel laced a single to left, scoring Carlos Beltran and Evan Gattis.

The Royals had answered the Astros, who got on the board in the second on Brian McCann’s solo home run to center. He added a second hit, an infield single later in the game.

Alcides Escobar finished with two hits and two RBIs.

McCullers, Houston’s 23-year-old ace, has issued just two walks and struck out seven batters, throwing 72 pitches.

They knocked around emergency starter Dayan Diaz in his first major league start and the Astros bullpen in a 7-5 victory on Wednesday in front of 25,628 at Kauffman Stadium.

Alex Gordon also homered for the Royals, his first since September 25 – a span of 192 at-bats.

The Royals got another run in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Hosmer and Perez.

With Junis recalled, the Royals optioned RHP Seth Maness to Triple-A Omaha.

He is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts for the Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues.

Astros: INF Marwin Gonzalez was not in the lineup with a left hand contusion and swelling.