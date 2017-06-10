Attackers named in London terror probe as PM under pressure

In this image taken from video footage, people run from the scene of attack, alongside a man strolling holding a pint of beer, right, in London, late Saturday, June 3, 2017.

“All the three terrorists responsible for the Saturday night’s terror attack at London Bridge have been identified and their names will released by police as soon as operationally possible”, May said, answering questions after her address at the Royal United Services Institute.

French President Emmanuel Macron said a third French victim had been identified among those killed in the attack, adding: “We are paying a heavy cost in these attacks”.

On Monday, people who lived in the same housing project as Mr. Butts in the east London district of Barking said he shared a one-bedroom flat with his wife and two children.

Mimbo said Butt had grown a longer beard and worn traditional Islamic dress more often over the two years he had known him, but showed no sign of radicalisation.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: “I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward”.

Of the 48 people taken to the hospital following the violence that started on London Bridge and continued in Borough Market, officials said Monday that “36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition”.

“As soon as we heard about the incident we immediately suspended dynamic pricing all around the area of the attacks – and shortly afterward across the whole of central London – just as we did following the attacks in Manchester and Westminster”, Elvidge said.

The 26-year-old landscape architect, clad in her cycling gear, diverted from her journey home to honour those killed and injured in Saturday night’s deadly strike. “But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”.

“To the sick and evil extremists who commit these disgusting crimes, we will defeat you”. So far officers have arrested 12 people – seven women and five men – and searched six properties, four on Sunday and a further two properties today.

The three attackers hired the white Renault van used to ram pedestrians on London Bridge, according to police.

The death toll from the London Bridge attack has risen to eight as pressure on British authorities intensified amid new questions about how the terrorists slipped through the net. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack. Then after having abandoned the vehicle, they began stabbing passers-by.

Police said they had to prioritise resources on suspects who were believed to be preparing an attack or providing active support for one. “Given the recent attacks, it looks like people were on the radar but somehow they were still able to carry out attacks”. It made the claim in a statement published by its Amaq news agency.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old”.