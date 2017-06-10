Auburn men with strong start at NCAA Outdoors

Holston closed her career at CSU with a 20th-place finish and time of 13.97 in the 100-meter hurdles, while Pete was unable to record a mark in the trials of women’s shot put competition.

Allie Ostrander, Boise States star runner, is in an unenviable predicament.

“It’s going to be the last day of my season, so I think it’s just kind of going to be a “go for it” sort of thing”, Ostrander said.

This was only the third time she did the steeplechase, and afterward reporters wanted to know how she got so good so fast. “I don’t know if there’s really a way to prepare for that at this point in the season”.

The women take over today for the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field.

The career-best time is her second in as many races, dating back to the 4:12.55 she ran at the East Prelims to qualify for this meet.

The final of the women’s 4×100-meter relay will be run without the three fastest schools in NCAA history as co-collegiate-record holders OR were disqualified at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds and Texas A&M was disqualified from the second semifinal heat on Thursday, both for an exchange-zone infraction.

Shes rounding into form. Shannon Osika and Lindsey Gallo ran 4:09.04 and 4:09.94 in the summers following their respective NCAA Championships, but only Gallo’s 4:11.27 from the 2004 Mideast Regional ranks higher than Phelan’s Thursday performance on the regular-season list. I don’t think they looked bad.

Other field events semifinals saw senior Nataliyah Friar jump a best of 20-1 (-0.3) in qualifying for 14th place overall and freshman Nickolette Dunbar throw a series-best of 51-2 ¼ for 22nd place overall in her debut.

The steeple is so new and so exciting. But the 5K is also a really awesome distance, I think. Its a good physical test. “I just can’t decide between the two”.

Luckily, Ostrander doesn’t have to pick favorites this time.

“I’m probably just going to eat a little bit and just stretch and roll some and just do a shortened warmup for my next race”, she said.

If there is anyone who can pull off the tough daily double, its probably Ostrander, her coach said.

Shes ready to go this week,  Ihmels said.