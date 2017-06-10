Aussie PM to demand stricter bail laws after deadly Melbourne terror attack

Police are pictured outside the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Brighton in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017 after police on Monday shot dead Yacqub Khayre after he held a woman hostage. The station, 7 News Melbourne, said that it and the police believed that the call had come from inside the building where the siege took place.

The man of Somali background was killed when he opened fire following an hour-long standoff after taking an escort girl hostage at a serviced apartment block in the city on Monday evening. One police officer was shot in the neck and ear and two officers suffered wounds to their hands.

Later, police said they were aware of a claim from ISIS that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack.

The alleged terrorist, Yacqub Khayre, had been acquitted of assisting in a 2009 plot to attack an Australian army base in Sydney.

Australia’s prime minister says he will discuss with state leaders changing state laws so that unsafe criminals are not released from prison early on parole.

On Tuesday, police raided a house reportedly shared by Khayre and his mother, seizing computers, other electronic devices and books.

Australian police today confirmed that a shooting and hostage situation in Melbourne which killed two people, including the gunman, was an act of “terrorism”, after the Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Khayre was shot and killed by police after his shots had hit three officers.

Turnbull said Australia faced a growing threat from Islamist terrorism but authorities remained committed to defeating threats.

Ashton said police did not regard ISIS’ claim of responsibility as evidence that the violence was planned.

“We certainly want to make sure that people like Khayre are not released on parole and we are going to have a very serious discussion about this at COAG”, the prime minister told 3AW on Wednesday.

Khayre was given a 5.5-year prison term but was granted parole in December.

The siege has ignited debate about local parole laws after it emerged Khayre had a history of violence and was released from jail past year following an aggravated burglary.

Khayre was considered “a low-risk person of interest” by anti-terrorism authorities, and has sparked a debate over parole for terrorism-related violent offenders.

“I have to say I think Victorians would expect the Premier of Victoria to say that the decision to grant parole to a prisoner in a Victorian jail on a Victorian criminal offence should be taken by the Victorian Government”.

“While investigations are ongoing and the full circumstances are not yet clear, if there are lessons to be learned – such as tougher bail laws – then we need to heed those lessons”, Labor Leader Bill Shorten said.

“With every development in the sick pathology of terrorism, we have to learn from it, we must be more agile that those who seek to do us harm”.