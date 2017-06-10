Australia police regard Melbourne attack as ‘act of terrorism’

He shot dead a clerk working at an apartment building on Monday and took a female escort hostage before dying in a shootout with police.

Khayre, a Somali refugee, was on parole for violent crimes and had previously been acquitted over a terrorist plot against Sydney’s Holsworthy army barracks in 2009.

“This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime”, he said, calling for the parole decision to be reviewed.

He said local authorities are “absolutely” concerned that copycat attackers could stage similar incidents, although the terror threat level has not been increased from “probable”, but is under constant review.

Another man, Yacqub Khayre, was armed with a shotgun and holding a woman inside the building against her will.

Khayre went to the foyer and shot Mr Hao before returning to his room, where he held the 36-year-old escort hostage.

“There is nothing that we’ve found thus far that would suggest to us that this was anything that was. planned or done in concert with others”, Mr Ashton said.

“He’s then turned up at the premises with a firearm”, Mr Ashton said today.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked Tuesday how a known criminal “with a long record of violence” was out on parole, a day after the man killed one person and injured three police officers in what police termed a terrorist attack.

Police were also investigating a telephone call made to the newsroom of Australian TV broadcaster Seven Network during the siege.

Two hours later, the gunman unexpectedly left the apartment and began firing at police.

Victoria’s parole board chair, Judge Peter Couzens, said the board was not told Khayre was on any terror watch list or that he was any danger to the community or “it would have acted”.

Victoria’s Police Minister Lisa Neville said ASIO monitored Khayre “intensively” for years after the 2009 terror plot.

Australia’s spy agencies could have a say on whether terror suspects in prison get parole after Yacqub Khayre killed a man and attacked police just months after his release.

There have been reports of an explosion or gun shot in Bay Street, Brighton.

Khayre spoke about al Qaida in phone calls to police and to Seven Network television, and Mr Ashton said the gunman possibly had plotted to lure police into an ambush.

Chief of staff Nicole Bland, who took the call, said she could hear a woman screaming in the background as the man declared “This is for IS”.

“It will form part of the investigation”, Victoria Police senior media officer Natalie Webster said.