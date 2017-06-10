Australian energy review calls for fuel-neutral clean energy target

“Across the state, many of these businesses have cited a 50 percent increase in gas costs and a 30% increase in electricity costs since previous year, and alarmingly we are starting to see even higher figures emerge” Regional manager Joe Townsend said.

Sky News understands under the proposal included in the review, the energy sector would be allowed to build clean coal power stations but these projects are unlikely to be subsidized.

Other recommendations Finkel and his team made include requiring power generators to give three years’ notice of their intention to close so that plans can be made to replace the lost capacity; the establishment of a register of expected closures to help with long-term investment decisions; and an integrated plan for the entire energy grid to help preserve grid security and inform investment decisions.

Dr Finkel briefed energy ministers of his review on Thursday.

That’s why major worldwide bodies from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to the worldwide Energy Agency model swifter falls in energy sector emissions than Finkel has used when calculating how to keep global warming to less than two degrees above pre-industrial levels.

BlueScope Steel’s intervention comes as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is being challenged to stare down threats from his predecessor Tony Abbott over clean energy policy, while bipartisan support grows for a low emissions target. Finkel modelled a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for his sector of 28 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 (reaching zero by 2070).

Perhaps more notably, Finkel’s modelling also shows that the CET would result in more coal power than business as usual, a finding that will no doubt satisfy the federal Coalition government and the powerful fossil fuel lobby that still appears to have a major hold over the party’s right-wing rump.

The Panel acknowledges that the specific emissions reduction trajectory that should be set for the electricity sector is a question for governments.

“Under both the CET and EIS scenarios, the renewable generation mix in 2030 was 42 per cent of the generation sent out”.

The new clean energy target would begin operating from 2020.

And the overriding message from Dr Finkel is clear: “To achieve this…. we need a plan”. Therefore a CET, which has similar ability to reduce emissions, was the preferred option. “But without a CET, the uncertainty means that prices would be higher still”.

“The final report of the Finkel Review is a strong vision for an energy system that supports Australia’s competitiveness, and provides a firm foundation from which all stakeholders and sides of politics should work together to put comprehensive reform into action”, Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said today. This implies the electricity sector merely do its “fair share” of cuts even though it’s been widely expected generators would do more of the heavy lifting.

The report also recommended a clean energy target, which could encourage new investment in gas-fired power plants after years of stagnation.

The plan’s key feature is an “orderly transition” that would bring new generation – based on low emissions, not technology type – into the national electricity market to improve reliability.

“It is up to the government (but) I think we are providing a very credible input to the government’s process”, Dr Finkel said.

This report will not, of course, solve our global warming issues on its own, but it does set out a way in which to deliver energy security, reliability and affordability for households and business, while meeting our targets and responsibilities.

Australian Energy Market Operator to publish a review of its summer forecast and how it is preparing for the seasonal spike in demand.