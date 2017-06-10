Authorities work to identify Notre-Dame hammer-wielding man

Castaner said it “is very hard to anticipate” attacks when they were staged by people who were not on the police radar.

Tourists at the site ran helter-skelter for cover as the attack occurred and gun shots followed.

French government spokesman Christophe Castaner told RTL radio that police quickly classified Tuesday’s hammer attack as a “terrorist act” because of “the words he said”.

In total, more than 230 people have been killed in a wave of attacks in France either claimed by or inspired by Islamic State over the past two-and-a-half years. Police investigated a terrorism scare at the scene in September 2016 after they found a auto loaded with cooking gas canisters and bottles of diesel fuel.

The media reported that a man attacked a cop with hammer in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Tuesday which had many tourists visiting the landmark in the capital city of France.

Documents found on the attacker identified him as an Algerian doctorate student studying the media at a university in eastern of France.

“We’ve gone from sophisticated terrorism to terrorism where any tool will do”, Collomb said.

And as police cornered the alleged attacker, the visitors trapped inside the sanctuary were ordered to put their hands up as investigators searched for any possible accomplices.

Karine Dalle, a spokeswoman for the Paris diocese, told BFM TV 900 people were still inside the cathedral as police secured the area.

It is the first attack since President Emmanuel Macron won last month’s election and comes days before a parliamentary poll in which opinion surveys show Macron on course to win a landslide majority.

The assailant wounded one officer before he was shot and wounded by other officers.

Collomb said that in the wake of this attack French authorities will hold a special meeting on Wednesday where they will reevaluate the state of emergency and other anti-terrorism measures.

In September, Notre Dame was the scene of a scare after a vehicle full of gas canisters was found parked nearby.

Previous major attacks targeted the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in January 2015 and in November that year, gunmen and suicide bombers attacked venues around Paris including the Bataclan concert hall, killing 130 people.