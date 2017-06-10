Backed forces in Syria begin offensive to capture ISIS-held Raqqa

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said it would “retaliate immediately” if the operation presented a threat to Turkey. He criticised the United States for launching the Raqqa offensive with SDF. The fighting has devastated communities in both countries and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. A belt of land mines and militant checkpoints circle the city.

“The SDF have encouraged civilians to depart Raqqah so that they do not become trapped, used as human shields or become targets for ISIS snipers”, the statement said.

State news agency SANA claimed women and children trying to escape the city were among the dead.

“The (SDF) will enter the city and begin attacking Raqqa directly”, Ibrahim Ibrahim, head of the Syrian Kurdish PYD party’s media center in Europe, told Reuters.

The Raqqa offensive is being supported by US-led coalition airstrikes, Silo told Reuters.

Turkey is unhappy that the USA has armed Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons in the battle for Raqqa.

By Tuesday morning, the Arab-Kurdish alliance was attacking the city from the north, west and east, Sello said. “With the worldwide coalition’s warplanes and the state-of-the-art weapons they provided to us, we will seize Raqqa from Daesh” The coalition air strikes on Raqqa have taken a toll on civilians.

This undated image posted online Monday, May 1, 2017, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show an Islamic State fighter firing his weapon during clashes with US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, in the northern Syrian province of Raqqa. “They are fighting street battles inside Raqqa now, and we have experience in urban warfare”, she said. In an emailed statement to Newsweek, a coalition spokesperson said: “The coalition takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and will assess these allegations, as we do all allegations of possible civilian casualties”.

The coalition struck similarly described forces in the area last month.

Turkey, an important North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally, opposes the YPG because it believes the group will later push for a Kurdish homeland that would include Turkish land.

“They have had three years to establish their defenses there”. Iraqi forces are close to clearing Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, from Islamic State control.

The militants’ “weapon of choice” is the armored vehicle bomb, driven by a suicide attacker at defensive positions or concentrations of forces, Dillon said. “Of course [IS] has tunnels, mines, auto bombs, suicide bombers, and at the same time it is using civilians as human shields”.

The SDF announced the beginning of the battles to liberate Raqqa on November 6, 2016.

The Euphrates river is south of the Kurdish offensive, preventing jihadists and civilians from fleeing.

Silo added that the regime of Bashar al-Assad and its Iranian and Russian patrons had made no progress in fighting the Islamic State: “If regime forces had been able to launch an operation for Raqqa they would have done it”.