Bafana’s Manyama: It’s 11 Vs 11, Super Eagles Not Unbeatable

Tomorrow’s 2019 AFCON qualifier, a Group E showdown in Uyo, offers the South Africans another chance to beat Nigeria for the first time in an official match after six losses and three draws since 1992.

And still fresh from Bafana Bafana stopping the three-time African champions from qualifying for Equatorial Guinea 2015, the defender is optimistic of qualifying for Cameroon. Knowing Nigerians‚ that’s how they are. “I want to keep them fired up instead of spending 45 minutes to the grounds and 45 minutes back after the hours we have spent travelling”, said Baxter. We have good players who can play well for this country, ” Rohr said. “We want to be a big nuisance to them – to be their worst nightmare”.

The chunky‚ speedy left winger or deep striker with a cool finish said that he worked on himself physically to become more consistent than the player who‚ after a transfer from Ajax Cape Town‚ struggled for consistency with just four goals in 29 league games in two seasons at SuperSport United.

“Definitely, we need the prayers of all Nigerians”.

Rantie, who struggled to get game time in the English Premier League, has been a hit at Gençlerbirligi SK since he joined them a year ago.

Rohr made the assertion on Thursday in Uyo while fielding questions from sports journalists during a pre-match briefing on the Super Eagles’ preparedness for the tournament.

“You already know that one them is injured, our captain [Mikel]. I am not used to it but the players are not complaining and they have told me to get used to it”.

The Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has admitted the team will miss the services of captain John Mikel Obi, goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and defender Leon Balogun who are absent for the game against South Africa as they’re still recuperating from injury.