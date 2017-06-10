Bahrain foreign minister says all options open on Qatar

CNN reported on Tuesday that USA intelligence officials believe Russian hackers planted a false news story that led Saudi Arabia and several allies to sever relations with Qatar.

He also said that the Qatar’s emir first gesture of good will could “likely be the shutting of Al Jazeera TV network entirely, which could happen in months if not weeks”.

Meanwhile Qatar has also been asked to leave a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. “(Kuwait & Oman may help)”, Al Qassemi said on Twitter.

Speaking to the AP from a Foreign Ministry office in Dubai, Gargash listed a number of terror groups he alleged Qatar had funded, including al-Qaida’s branches in Syria and Somalia, militants in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and other group’s with “al-Qaida-type organizations” in Libya.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is calling for Qatar to end “its support for extremist groups” and its “interference” in other countries in the region.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Gulf countries still saw Qatar as a “brother state”.

Qatar has vehemently denied the claims and on Thursday its foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said his country would not “surrender”.

“A Saudi appears on an Israeli TV to incite against an Arab country and accuse it of financing terrorism”.

He said Qatar, as an independent nation, also had the right to support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, despite the fact that its neighbors view it as a threat to their hereditary rule. An Islamic Religious Council of Singapore spokesman said alternative flights to Saudi Arabia were being sought, with less than 200 people affected.

Anyone who threatens the interests, national unity and stability of the UAE will face a jail term from three to 15 years and a fine not less than $136,000. The ministry quoted UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi on social media making the warning, saying it came over Qatar’s “hostile and reckless policy”.

Qatar has backed Islamist movements but strongly denies supporting terrorism.

Mauritania has become the latest country to cut diplomatic relations with Qatar as part of a growing rift between the energy-rich Gulf nation and other Arab countries.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the African country accused Qatar of having connections to terrorist organizations. Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar could nonetheless survive “forever”, adding that it respected worldwide agreements and would continue supplying liquefied natural gas to the UAE.

Egypt and Bahrain kept up pressure on Qatar on Thursday, giving no indication after talks in Cairo between their leaders that they were ready to soften their stance on the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf. Trump initially took sides with the Saudi-led group before apparently being nudged into a more even-handed approach when US defense officials renewed praise of Doha, mindful of the major USA military base hosted by Qatar that serves, in part, as a launch-pad for strikes on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy ruled by the Al Thani family that has a history of such changes in leadership.