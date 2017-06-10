Bangladesh facing uphill battle against Australia

Balls may not be the way results are conventionally measured, but Steve Smith’s side was so far ahead in this game after bowling out Bangladesh for 182 – coasting to 1-for-83 in reply – that facing the 20 overs required to constitute a game was all that mattered.

The outcome was harsh on Australia who bowled superbly to dismiss the world No.6 team inside 44 overs with Mitchell Starc taking 4-29.

However, this game against the Kiwis will not be an easy one as they are well-balanced side.

“But that is no different from every time I pull on an England or Lions shirt”.

Finally, the on-field officials made a decision to call off the match for the rain wasn’t going to slow down and split the one point each between the two teams.

“Yeah, a little bit frustrating obviously not to get a result in”. Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and chose to bat, signal for boisterous cheers at every show of batting aggression on a muggy morning during which Australia’s pace attack confirmed its standing as the most powerful in this tournament, zinging the ball past both edge and grille regularly on a fairly docile pitch.

Australia captain Steven Smith said: “Like the rest of the world, the Australian cricket team is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred here in London last night”. “I think the way New Zealand went about playing their cricket was probably closer to the way we go about it”.

“Their batsmanship is ridiculously unbelievable, they know the game inside out and it’s a master class when they get going”. “But to be fair it was raining reasonably hard when we came off”.

While they lost their final group game at the Champions Trophy four years ago to drop out of the tournament before the semi-finals, Starc said must-win games bring the best out of his teammates.

Australia were denied a crucial win in the Champions Trophy as rain washed out their second match in a row and saved Bangladesh from elimination.

· Josh Hazlewood (Australia) comes into this game having just become only the second bowler ever to take six wickets (6/52 v New Zealand) in a Champions Trophy innings (MF Maharoof, 6/14 v West Indies, 2006).

Nonetheless, an exciting contest is in the offing with New Zealand showing a lot of promise against Australia. A win over New Zealand combined with a pair of England wins over Australia and New Zealand would guarantee Bangladesh a place in the semis.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, need four points from their remaining two games.

Rain once again played spoilsport as Australia narrowly missed out on what was victory in the bag against a Bangladesh outfit, that was thoroughly outplayed. “The dominant factor in New Zealand was that they had that confidence … whereas we didn’t”.

Australia have described themselves as “comfortable” with the security provided – although they will “continue to monitor the situation”. But in the last match, against New Zealand, I think Australia were in the same position.