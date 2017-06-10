Banks, energy stocks lead morning gains for United States stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, fell $34.16, or 3.4 percent, to $970.12, while Apple slid $6.01, or 3.9 percent, to $148.98.

“Tech stocks have done so well, have made such a big move, and people are asking ‘how much better can it get for them?'” says Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust.

Comerica gained 2.4 percent, while Chesapeake Energy increased 4.3 percent.

The Nasdaq gave up 113.85 (-1.80 percent) to close at 6,207.92, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,431.77, down 2.02 (-0.08 percent) from its open.

Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield held rose to 2.20 percent from 2.19 percent late Thursday. Brent crude, used to price worldwide oils, rose 15 cents to $48.01 per barrel in London.

Benchmark U.S. crude wavered for much of the day before sliding 8 cents to settle at $45.64 a barrel in NY. The stock slid $5.64 to $39.27. The stock lost 66 cents to $17.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching up less than 0.1 percent at 5,677.80.

The results could send Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union – due to start June 19 – into disarray. The dollar fell to 110.27 yen from 109.90 yen late Thursday in Asia.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 19 cents to close at $45.83 a barrel in NY.

CURRENCIES: The pound lost more than 2 cents versus the dollar seconds after the exit poll results were released, plunging from $1.2955 to $1.2752. Heating oil inched up 1 cent to $1.43 per gallon. The euro weakened to 1.1195 dollars from 1.1222 dollars. Natural gas added 1 cent to $3.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX rose 0.6 percent, while France’s CAC 40 was 0.6 percent higher. Retailers, another beaten-down sector, also did well in the session, with Macy’s gaining 4.3 percent, Gap 2.4 percent and Target 4.2 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5 percent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched down almost 0.1 percent to 26,043.80.