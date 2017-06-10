Bar giving away free shots for every Warriors 3 is scary special

The Warriors had a hard time guarding the Cavaliers half court pick-and-roll offense in the third quarter.

And the Warriors made history but got burned a year ago, when they won a record 73 regular-season games and took a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in the finals only to lose after the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. James rested for the first 97 seconds of the fourth quarter but two quick Warriors’ 3-pointers hastened his return as Golden State surged within 115-104. The Warriors lead this series 3-0 and if they win Game 4 on Friday night, the Larry O’Brien Trophy will be presented on the road for the third consecutive season. “I think it was we played a desperate team on their home floor, a great team, with great players, and they came out and handed it to us”. “If we play like we did tonight, it’s very possible”. “It was big for us”. The fellas at Nations in Northeast Fresno faded up Action News reporter Jason Olivera real quick and gave him the lowdown on what to expect in Game 4 of the National Basketball Association finals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for a couple dynasties himself with the Chicago Bulls and Spurs, was on the 72-win Chicago team in 1996 that built a 3-0 lead over the Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals.

A Cleveland fan holding onto the hope that the Cavs will come back.

The Cavs scored 49 points in the first quarter – setting a new Finals record for most points in any quarter – and went 7-for-12 on 3-pointers while pouring it on.

They logged 86 points in the first half, a Finals record.

“For me personally, when I chose to go back to Cleveland, I had to decide like, because our owner when I left made a decision to put out this article that we all know about where he bashed me and disrespected not only me as an individual, but disrespected my name”, James says.

“Then go on to the next game”, Jefferson said, “and then go on to the next game and see what happens”.

Kyrie Irving was spectacular, dropping 40 points in blur after blur. Would the hypothetical combination of Kevin Love, Shumpert, and a 2021 first-round draft pick be enough to land Paul George from the Pacers?

“Having a close game down the stretch – honestly, it’s been a while”, Curry said.

They were winning by 16.9 points per game through the previous 14, which would easily be another National Basketball Association record.

Golden State’s usually sharp-shooting offence was unable to find a rhythm all night and the Cavaliers never took their collective foot off the pedal and led by as many as 22 points late in the second quarter.

There were seven technical fouls called as well as one flagrant, and the aggressive nature seemed to favor the Cavs.

“In the end you just want to win”, Kerr said.

Warriors: Were trying to become the first team to complete a postseason unbeaten. Jordan’s first title team in 1991 is one of three squads that went 15-2. LeBron James played 45:37 of a 48-minute game in Game 3, scoring 39 points, hauling down 11 rebounds and adding nine assists.

The lively Cleveland crowd ate this one up, finishing the night chanting, “Cavs in 7, Cavs in 7″.

If Cleveland can keep playing this way, that cheer might not be so insane.

“We’re not going to give in”, Cavs head coach Ty Lue claimed Thursday.

Cleveland is in position to keep that streak going.