Battle for Raqqa: US-backed forces launch offensive against Islamic State stronghold

A US -backed alliance of Syrian Kurds and Arab fighters says it has begun a battle to capture the Syrian city of Raqqa, the extremist group Islamic State’s stronghold and self-declared capital in the country. Last week, they reached the northern and eastern gates of the city after intense clashes under the cover of US-led air strikes.

Syrian Democratic Forces, pictured here in the run-up to the assault on Raqqa, have entered the city today ISIS captured the city of Raqqa as it swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014 ISIS thugs seen patrolling the city.

Talal Sillo, a spokesman for the SDF, confirmed operations had begun in co-ordination with the US-led coalition.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the commencement of the military offensive for the self-declared capital of ISIS on Tuesday morning.

Raqqa, which lies on the northern bank of the Euphrates, is reportedly surrounded from the west, north, and east by SDF forces.

Syrian news agency SANA reported that 12 civilians were killed on Monday evening after coalition warplanes hit an area near Raqqa on the bank of the Euphrates River.

An SDF spokesman said “We have begun a new phase [in our fight] to liberate the city of Raqqa”.

The Raqqa campaign has been the source of tension between the United States and Turkey, as the PYD and its armed wing YPG have close ties to the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, US and the EU.

“We all saw the heinous attack in Manchester“, he said.

“Both the SDF and Coalition have a history of downplaying civilian casualties”, the monitor tweeted on Tuesday.

During the month of May, at least 980 civilians were killed across the country, including 87 people living in the de-escalation zones, the Observatory said in a report released on June 1.

Meanwhile, Iraqi forces are steadily routing Islamic State from its last redoubt in the city of Mosul, the largest city the group had controlled in Iraq.

The coalition’s commanding general Steve Townsend said in a statement Tuesday that the offensive would bring an end to the idea ISIS can hold onto territory.

Raqqa was the first city ISIS captured before it went on to announce its self-proclaimed caliphate that straddles the Iraqi-Syrian border and includes part of Mosul, in northern Iraq.

Once Raqqa falls, Deir al-Zor province in eastern Syria will be ISIS’ last major foothold in Syria and Iraq.

Fighting around Raqqa since late previous year has displaced tens of thousands of people, with many flooding camps in the area and others stranded in the desert.

He also said the SDF and the Raqqa Civilian Council have asked civilians to leave Raqqa.

Last week, rebel groups in southern Syria said that the USA was supplying their forces with more weapons and support in light of a new push by Iranian proxies toward their area of operations.

The groundwork for the offensive has been under way for months as Syrian Kurdish forces tried to cut supply lines to the city in central Syria. However Rahman pointed out the same route was being used by fleeing IS fighters.