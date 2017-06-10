BBC Question Time Audience Member ‘Terrified’ About Tory-DUP ‘Coalition Of Chaos’

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will form a government supported by a small Northern Irish party after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in an election debacle days before talks on Britain’s European Union departure are due to begin.

The Tories needed 326 seats to win but fell short by eight.

Her party colleagues are furious at the losses chalked up, blaming Mrs May for calling an unnecessary election three years ahead of time, for running a disastrous campaign centred on her and her “strong and stable leadership”, and for an unpopular manifesto that was designed by her inner circle. For a party that is not well-known outside of Northern Ireland, this has raised many questions about who the DUP are and what would they want from some kind of arrangement in support of the Conservatives?

Former minister Anna Soubry said Mrs May should “consider her position” after a “dreadful campaign” while backbencher Heidi Allen suggested she could be out within a matter of months, depending on the Brexit negotiations.

“The DUP will always strive for the best deal for Northern Ireland and its people”, she said.

Foster did not elaborate on the DUP’s wish list of concessions but it will likely try to extract more money from the central government for public services in Northern Ireland. “She said: “[The DUP-Conservative coalition] has made the possibility of successful talks more remote – there is now no credibility for the Tory government to be an independent chair, putting the entire process in real danger of collapsing”.

The DUP, which returned 10 MPs to Westminster, has garnered a reputation for its strong and controversial views on a number of social issues. The DUP also wants to keep universal winter fuel payments for the elderly, which the Conservatives have said will be subject to means testing.

Rather than challenge Burley’s description of the Unionist party, Brady denied a coalition was being sought.

It opposes same-sex marriage and is anti-abortion – abortion remains illegal in Northern Ireland, except in specific medical cases.

Ms Davidson, who became engaged to partner Jen Wilson in May 2016, later told the BBC: “I was fairly straightforward with her (Mrs May) and I told her that there were a number of things that count to me more than the party”.

“I’m anxious about the direction they’ll take our country”.

“I don’t believe personally that Theresa May will remain as our prime minister indefinitely”.

Ms Davidson clearly plans to use her influence to try to affect the Brexit negotiations as well, suggesting that she believes the United Kingdom should try to remain in the European Union single market, our editor adds.

However the largest party in Northern Ireland, led by Arlene Foster, are something of an unknown quantity to the average Briton, and the average British political columnist.

Mr Grayling told BBC Question Time: “Not only must she not resign, she has to not resign in the interest of the country because we need to move forward, we have got to go into the Brexit negotiations”.

Meanwhile, Labour has made 29 gains with the Conservatives losing 13 seats.

May said outside Downing Street after returning from Buckingham Palace, where she received the Queen’s permission to form a government, though the Conservatives lost at least 12 seats.

“Earlier, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who secured a sharp surge in Labour support in the recent election, called on May to resign saying ‘Politics has changed” as Britons had rejected her policies of “austerity”.