Belgium winger Hazard out with fractured right ankle

Chelsea released a statement via their official website soon after, revealing that the former Lille ace is expected to return to training in September.

“I like it here because its a family club”. My agent knows what is going to happen and I know as well. “We all dream. It could be Spain, it could be staying with Chelsea“, he said.

“If you look at the last two season, it looks easy for them”, he said, as quoted by the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper.

Hazard was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year, becoming the second person in the 50-year history of the prize to collect it for a third time. Spanish publication Sport claims the appreciation is reciprocated, as Zidane wants to make the 26-year-old latest galactico for €114 million (£100 million).

Eden Hazard has sensationally declared that he will listen to any offers made by Real Madrid after the European Champions had been linked with having an interest in the playmaker.

In the league alone, Hazard scored 16 goals and assisted five in 36 games, or the equivalent of 3,005 minutes of football.

It is for that reason that these recent comments from Hazard, as reported by The Sun, are so concerning.

In the interview with HLN, Hazard replied when asked what he would do if he was offered a deal by Real Madrid: “Of course I’ll listen”. I’m a Chelsea player, I have another contract for three years.

Though Chelsea won the Premier League title by a seven-point margin, the allure of big money move to Madrid remains irresistible to some big stars. We want to continue this season, now that we also play Champions League.

“I think Eden is very happy to stay in Chelsea, to stay with us and work with us”.

“I have not met the (Chelsea) management yet”. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that.