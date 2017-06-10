Benintendi hits 2 HRs to help Red Sox beat Orioles 7-3

Orioles RHP Alec Asher was so impressive Friday night against Boston (6 1/3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs) that manager Buck Showalter named him the starter Thursday in Washington.

Miley entered Thursday’s game with major command problems. “We project that his first day eligible, he’d be ready to go”, Farrell said. Against Boston, he found the zone on 58 percent of his initial offerings, his highest rate since April. Sanchez’s second homer saw him become the first player in Major League Baseball history with four multi-homer games as a catcher this early into his career (82nd game). He wasn’t the only one who got ahead early.

Chris Sale will try and extend his personal winning streak to six games as the Boston Red Sox look to earn a split of their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

“He slipped on the mound and just extended his knee a little bit”, PawSox manager Kevin Boles told Baseball America.

“He got up, he finished his warmups, he came out (to start the game)”, Farrell said, via the Herald. He was able to throw his cutter to both sides of the plate, he threw some really good fastballs in to some big power righthanded hitters to keep them from extending out over the plate, but he was in complete control.

On Sunday, the Red Sox will be rolling out LHP Chris Sale for the start.

ROYALS 12, INDIANS 5: In Kansas City, Missouri, Lorenzo Cain capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer and Jason Hammel settled down after a shaky start as Kansas City routed Cleveland.

Baltimore took games one and two by a combined total of three runs, then on Saturday the Sox cranked out a 5-2 win.

The Red Sox have won 10 of their past 14 games. “It happened again, so I just got to wait and see what the plan is after seeing the doctor”, Rodriguez said Friday. “You get six to seven starts in spring training before you have start one”. And I don’t think it takes him out of his game.

Boston RF Mookie Betts went 0 for 4 to remain three hits short of 500, but he made a sensational diving catch of a sinking liner hit by Adam Jones in the seventh inning. Chris Davis drove in two runs with an opposite-field single to left and scored on a double by Jonathan Schoop, the first of his three hits.

Rodriguez missed Boston’s first 51 games a year ago while on the disabled list with a right patella (kneecap) subluxation. A month has allowed cooler heads to prevail between the American League East rivals, who wrap up their four-game series in Baltimore on Sunday. “You’ve got to be hitting obviously to help the team win”.

After doing mostly nothing against Richard Bleier in the sixth and seventh, the offense turned it on in the eighth against Ubaldo Jimenez, who was just recently put in the bullpen. Even if it means busting out the same shirt next time it’s his turn to take the mound. “That’s eight years ago when I did that”, Price said. “But maybe I’ll start wearing it every five days”.