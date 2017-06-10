Bieber cries during Manchester benefit performance

Proceeds from the ticket sales of the concert at Lancashire Cricket Club’s Emirates Old Trafford ground, which also featured Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, will also go to the appeal.

And while the two didn’t hit the stage together, photos of them backstage sure look like they’re still pals, and we can’t help but “Aww” over the loving, supportive vibes we’re still feeling after the concert. So happy that I was given the opportunity to be involved in what was a fantastic night.

He tweeted ‘First of all thank you Manchester. “The most important responsibility we have in this time is to take care of one another”.

The somber cause that the concert was being held to benefit was never far from the crowd’s mind.

The concert, which sold out with an attendance of around 50,000, raised over $3 million for the Manchester Emergency Fund. “To the families, we love you so much”, he said.

“It was a sentiment prevalent throughout the more than three-hour event, which saw a cavalcade of music superstars performing a slew of hits in honor of the 22 people killed and dozens more injured after Grande’s show at Manchester Arena just two weeks earlier (May 22)”. A message posted alongside the new single reads: “Some of the world’s biggest pop stars – including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas – join forces for Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to support those affected by the tragic events of May 22″.

Fans seemed to have forgotten any lingering fears about security towards the end of the evening, with a lively crowd of middle-aged fans singing “Tonight, I’m a rock and roll star” as they made their way out of the stadium.