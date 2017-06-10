Big Brother housemate ‘Randy’ Mandy evicted

They’ve already set tongues wagging with their blunt comments and cheeky antics whilst in the Big Brother house.

As Arthur Fulford, Chanelle McLeary, Sukhvinder Javeed, Lotan Carter, Raph Korine and Rebecca Jane were all saved by the public, Tom, who was granted the title of “People’s Housemate” earlier this week, was asked to pick between Mandy and Imran.

After a rousing speech, Mandy was then chosen to leave the house.

Mandy didn’t seem happy to be evicted by Tom, telling Emma Willis: “Infuriated”.

“He threw poor Lotan under the bus”.

Elsewhere “randy” Mandy has her eye on Lotan and Kieran, saying: “They are hot!”

Gushing about her favourite features of the respective beefcakes, Mandy – who is appearing alongside her 24-year-old daughter Charlotte Keys – said: ‘Kieran’s got the nicest lips of any man I’ve ever seen in my life.

She recently offered up a word of warning about forming relationships in the house, and accused former CBB couple Lewis Bloor and Marnie Simpson of copying her and Jeremy McConnell in the process (read all about that here).

Mandy says that Charlotte “doesn’t have much in common with the glossy girls”.

“I don’t know who’s going to take care of her”.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to being on camera having previously starred in ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender working as a holiday rep.

‘As you know, a General Election was held outside of the house yesterday, ‘ Emma began.

Tonight Tom had to make his biggest decision so far, when Big Brother put him on the spot about his fellow housemates.