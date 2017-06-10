Big Three came to play for Penguins in Game 5

“Nothing’s done yet and we’ve got a lot of work ahead of ourselves”.

Asked about being so close to lifting the Cup again, Crosby quickly reverted to form.

Much has been said about the Crosby-P.K. Subban exchange of words and jabs throughout the series.

Crosby chatted with an official from the bench, appearing to indicate he didn’t mean to throw the bottle. Series standing – Tied at 2. Sheary took a pretty feed from Crosby and sent it by Saros 1:19 into the second to push Pittsburgh’s lead to four.

“But it’s hard just to sit here and say, oh, yeah, it’s gone, everything is good”. “Nobody feels good leaving the building playing the way we did”.

Evgeni Malkin was right and the rout is on: The Penguins lead the Predators 5-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final after a second-period goal by Phil Kessel.

In this postseason, teams that win by six or more goals are 0-3 in the following game. Pittsburgh has two goals on seven shots against Nashville backup Juuse Saros, who replaced Pekka Rinne at the start of the period. “You’re in the Cup final, this is what it’s all about”.

It was a nasty Game 5, in an increasingly nasty series.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray picked the ideal time to post a shutout, and his teammates could not have played much better offensively either in Game 5.

Evgeni Malkin scored with 10.2 seconds left, another three-goal period for Pittsburgh at home after doing so in Game 1. The team that has won Game 5 in a 2-2 series has gone on to win the Cup 71 percent (17 of 24) of the time since 1939. Does tonight’s game five really come down to puck luck? Rinne stopped 50 of 52 shots he faced back home in Games 3 and 4.

It is 2-0 Pittsburgh less than seven minutes into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville.

Subban, who claimed Crosby was complaining about Subban’s breath during a Game 3 run-in, just kind of sat there and took it.

It didn’t help the Predators in the opening minutes as the Penguins controlled the play and drew the penalty. Nashville F Colin Wilson made his series debut after missing the first four games with an undisclosed injury. Matt Murray is coming off two inconsistent performances and definitely wants to get back to where he was in game two…

Rinne returns to Pittsburgh, where he was shelled in the first two games of the series and is 0-5 with a 4.85 goals-against average and.833 save percentage over his National Hockey League career. The last two Game Five winners (Chicago over Boston in 2013 and Tampa in 2015) went on to win the Cup in Game Six. I will be at Bridgestone Arena along with the Game Ops team, putting on the show and sending our love and support from Smashville… if you can’t make it downtown, pregame starts on 102.5 the Game at 6pm.

Most notably, the Penguins captain got into a wrestling match of sorts with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, a thorn in Crosby’s side all Stanley Cup Final. “We know we’ve got to win one road game and then a home game to boot”. There is no excuse for the latter, and we will address both at length, but at another time because this night belonged to the Penguins.

Combine that with Nashville’s 9-1 home record, and all signs still point to a Game 7.

Wilson took part in the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena and came off before P.A. Parenteau, who said he would not play.

“I think Sid really understands the opportunity that this team has and he’s not taking anything for granted”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. Penguins F Nick Bonino missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.