Bill Cosby accuser denies prior romance with entertainer

Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

But Constand says she never got the records from Temple University for the work-issued phone. “I don’t want that”, Constand recalled telling him.

“No, I was not”, said Constand, who held firm and maintained her composure in the face of a withering cross-examination for the second straight day in Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

She lost consciousness, then was jolted awake when she felt Cosby’s hand “groping my breasts”.

Constand, who is gay, says the sexual contact with not consensual.

Constand also told police she had not been alone with Cosby prior to the alleged assault, which she said was a mistake she made, due to nerves.Constand also testified on cross-examination that she had told Cosby that she was stressed by a potential career change, and that she was having trouble sleeping, earlier in the day.Agrusa also questioned Constand on phone calls she made to Cosby after the alleged incident. Constand initially told police about the incident in 2005, but the then-district attorney declined to press charges against Cosby. “Mr. Cosby stood up and I stood up, ’cause he said, ‘You probably need to relax.’ And when I stood up, my legs were not strong and I began to panic a little bit. It’s really not my place to speak on that”, she said.

Constand, wearing sneakers, a white blouse, khakis and a pale blue blazer, responded that she was “mistaken” or “confused” and overwhelmed when she provided some of the statements.

Agrusa resumed grilling Constand on Wednesday, asserting that Constand’s account in court differed from what she told authorities in 2005, giving a different date for the encounter with Cosby than she had originally reported.

While dozens of women have come forward in recent years to accuse the man best known as the star of the 1980s TV hit family comedy The Cosby Show, Constand’s accusation is the only one to result in a trial, because the other cases are too old.

At times, Agrusa stumbled over dates and details in her questions, confusing July for January, and “Canadian police” for the department in Cheltenham Township, where Cosby’s home is situated, prompting a prosecutor to ask for clarification.

Cosby was “somebody I trusted”, Constand said. But she said he kept their next conversation short.

Numbers Game: The defense confronted Constand with her phone records, enlarging them on a screen for the benefit of jurors.

The Other Woman: Cosby’s defense was dealt a blow when an attorney who once represented Cosby’s talent agency, William Morris, testified that an assistant, Kelly Johnson, complained during a 1996 worker’s compensation case that the comedian had drugged and molested her.

Constand continued: “Mr. Cosby … laid me down”. Cosby is one of Temple’s most famous alumni and a big supporter of the team.

She said she took two sips of the tea, nibbled the top of the muffin and left. Frazier was accompanied by her husband, John Atchison, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Cosby and his wife, Camille. In later years, Cosby became somewhat of a public moralizer, speaking out against what he saw as the failings of the African-American community in raising children.

“So in the month and days after the alleged assault, you were calling him with a lot of frequency, weren’t you?”

Lawyers in the case estimate the trial will last about two weeks.