Bill Cosby Called Himself ‘Dirty Old Man’ After Alleged Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby, now on trial in Pennsylvania for his alleged 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, is considering taking the stand, Deadline’s Dominic Patten reported Thursday night.

Constand, a former Temple University employee, alleges that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in early 2004. The defense has questioned Constand’s continued contact with Cosby after the alleged assault and conflicting reports of when the incident occurred. Wyatt said the TV star told her stay away so that she wouldn’t have to endure the “media circus”.

The New York Timesreported on Friday, however, that a spokesperson said Cosby may, in fact, testify.

“If it’s a well-known person, the victim takes on a lot of responsibility for that person’s reputation”.

For the jury, this could be the closest it comes to hearing from Cosby himself because he has stated he will not take the stand. The comedian contends that his relationship with Constand was consensual, and that the broken Benadryl tablets he admits to giving her on the night she says the assault took place were only meant to help her sleep.

Cosby’s lawyers asked for a mistrial, complaining that Valliere was offering observations about Cosby even though she was only allowed to testify generally about victim behavior.

Cosby also explained in the deposition that he was instantly attracted to Constand when he met her, inspiring him to invite her to his house and get a sense of whether she reciprocated.

“Whatever the content of the article is, it is not relevant to this case”, Judge Steven O’Neill told Cosby’s lawyers, declining efforts to show the article in full to the jury.

Cosby has said he gave Ms Constand the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl to help her relax, but prosecutors have suggested he drugged her with something stronger. And similarly to when some excerpts first became public in 2015, they do not necessarily reflect well on him and his case.

Defense attorney Brian McMonagle said no one asked Cosby to bring the pills to the 2005 interview, he voluntarily provided pills and that he had no obligation to talk to anyone.

Cosby’s defense maintains that he and Constand shared several consensual romantic dalliances. Phone conversations between Cosby and Gianna Constand circa 2005 had previously been played for the jurors, but the reading of the decade-old deposition Friday added context regarding Cosby’s intentions. He said he later told Constand’s mother by phone that he would look up the name of the pills and inform her but never did.

His lawyers sought earlier this week to introduce evidence that Constand is gay.

A portion of the deposition was read by a detective Thursday afternoon, with more expected to come Friday, including Cosby talking about giving quaaludes and alcohol to women he wanted to have sex with.

More than 50 women have said Cosby assaulted them, but the statute of limitations has run out in almost all cases.

“She is now telling this jury that this defendant is guilty”, McMonagle protested. Gianna called him on January 16, 2004, the same day her daughter made the sexual assault allegation.

Bill Cosby apologized to the mother of one of his alleged victims, fearing she might consider him a “dirty old man“, according to a 2005 deposition revealed Friday at his sexual assault trial. “I’m assuming [detectives] tried to see whether or not this was a pattern on her part of chasing celebrities”.