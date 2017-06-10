Bill Cosby’s accuser was ‘humiliated’ by alleged sex attack

“I wanted it to stop”. Constand claimed Cosby made an advance towards her during their fourth dinner together, after no previous incidents. The 79-year-old entertainer, once known as “America’s dad” for his role in the 1980s hit television series The Cosby Show, has denied all wrongdoing.

Cosby’s lawyers have tried to poke holes in her story, citing differences between her courtroom testimony and the accounts she gave police and in a lawsuit in 2005.

Later, the defense laid into Constand over several late-night phone calls made to Sherry Williams, Andrea’s supposed former girlfriend.

Constand said she continued to be friendly with Cosby, until the alleged sexual assault in 2004.

“She told the jury she started feeling woozy after about 20 minutes, with blurred vision, slurred words and legs that felt like rubber”. When Constand asked if they were herbal supplements, she said, Cosby nodded and gave her a glass of water with which to swallow them. “I don’t want that”. Cosby, who has said he does not plan to testify, repeatedly lowered and shook his head as she spoke.

Constand’s testimony was the first time she was able to tell her story in public as she was barred from doing so thanks to the settlement she had signed in 2006. Her deposition from that lawsuit remains sealed. Cosby, after listening to Constand testify for almost four hours, struck a light-hearted note as he left the courthouse.

And she explained away numerous phone calls they had afterward by saying she was merely returning Cosby’s messages about the women’s basketball squad at Temple University, where he was a powerful member of the board of trustees and she was director of team operations. He invited her to dine with him at his home. “I don’t remember passing out”, she said as she grew emotional.

The 75-year-old attorney says she was baffled because she thought the phone was turned off.

Cosby’s defense said that it will attempt to discredit Constand in an effort to prove that her allegations against the aging comedian are false.

Miller also said that Johnson told him about another encounter with Cosby at his home in 1996, but that she didn’t mention any drugging or sexual contact that time. “And I believed he supported numerous athletic programs”. Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify.

She said she feared speaking out at the time because Cosby was “the biggest celebrity in the world”. “So I just went along with them”.

In testimony Tuesday, Constand said Cosby had befriended her and taken an interest in her career. Mason said that he was called to her house months after the alleged incident occurred.

“I was mistaken”, Constand testified. She said Cosby offered her a muffin and tea, and then she drove herself home.

Cosby had earlier arrived at the courthouse in Norristown, Philadelphia, for the third day of his trial accompanied by actress Sheila Frazier, who starred with him in the 1978 comedy California Suite.

She lost consciousness, then was jolted awake when she felt Cosby’s hand “groping my breasts”.

“It nearly appeared like she folded in on herself”, Patrice Sewell, the mother of accuser Kelly Johnson, testified.

“I’m not here for that”, she recalled telling him. “I said, ‘What are they?” Therese Serignese, one of dozens who’ve alleged Cosby molested them decades ago, walks outside the courtroom during lunch break at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesd.