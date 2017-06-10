Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Trials Continue

Gianna Constand said she “got very aggressive” and asked about the unidentified pills Cosby allegedly supplied her daughter.

In addition to the buildup to the January 2004 night, Agrusa also sought to show that Constand maintained interest in Cosby after the incident, laying out phone records that showed some of the 53 calls the defense says she made to Cosby.

The cross-examination of Andrea Constand, the central accuser in the sexual assault case that could send Bill Cosby to prison, was promised as as a slugfest not to be missed.

“I don’t really remember how dim the lights were, but I did have to eat my dinner”, she replied.

The goal was clear: to suggest that Constand had lied when she told police their contact after the night in question was limited and to plant the idea that a woman who had been sexually assaulted would not have kept up contact with her abuser.

In the first call, Constand said, the now 79-year-old comedian at first denied her daughter’s claims he sexually assaulted her almost a year prior, then said the sexual activity was part of a consensual encounter.

Constand said she felt like she had to answer the calls to not “stir up any trouble”.

On Wednesday, Agrusa was trying a different tack, implying that Constand and Cosby’s relationship had been romantic in nature.

The defense had also pointed out Constand reached out to civil attorneys specializing in sexual-assault lawsuits before calling the police, but Constand said, “I reached out to get some advice and protection”.

The phone calls lasted less than a minute and involved leaving a message for him, records show.

Constand, 44, testified this week that Cosby penetrated her with his fingers against her will after giving her pills that left her so limp that she was unable to push him away or tell him to stop. Agrusa asked in her cross-examination.

On Wednesday, Constand returned to the witness stand along with experts on drugs and the behavior of sexual assault victims, reported The New York Times.

Constand said the calls to her university-issued cellphone pertained to Temple women’s basketball, and stopped once she left the school.

Defense attorney Angela Agrusa asked why Constand had first told police the attack happened in March, but later said it was January.

Agrusa’s questioning focused on the minutiae of Constand’s early 2005 statements to police regarding Cosby’s actions on these occasions.

“He said to me, ‘I apologize to Andrea and I apologize to you, mom'”.

“My dress was pulled up from the bottom”, she said, “and it was pulled down from the top”. (Constand is gay, a fact that has not yet come up in court.) When Cosby touched Constand’s thigh one night, and when he put his hand on the zipper of her trousers another night, it was consensual, the defense implied: She was there, wasn’t she?

The chief accuser of the 79-year-old actor is expected to return to the witness stand Wednesday.

“You’re wrong”, she said firmly when Agrusa suggested that Cosby never confessed to her.

At the same time, she said, Mr Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive – grabbing her thigh at his home and attempting to unbutton her trousers another time. “And I believed he supported numerous athletic programmes”, Ms Constand said.

The trial is the only criminal case against the much-accused Cosby, who has seen more than 60 women come forward in recent years with claims of being drugged and/or sexually assaulted by the actor in instances going back to the late 1960s. Andrea Constand walks to the courtroom during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 6, 2017.