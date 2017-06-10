Bill Cosby to accuser Andrea Constand’s mother: ‘Mom, she had an orgasm’

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool Photo via AP).

The report states that Constand told officers Cosby sexually assaulted her after a March 16, 2004, restaurant dinner with a group of high school students.

The main accuser in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial was subject to vigorous cross-examination by the defense Wednesday, exposing inconsistencies in her account surrounding the encounter more than 13 years ago.

Agrusa zeroed in Wednesday on the night in 2003 when Constand says she lied down beside Cosby in his hotel room at the Fox Woods casino in CT.

Agrusa has also focused on several discrepancies in a series of police interviews Constand gave in 2005 when she first reported the crime, including shifting estimates of when the assault actually occurred.

But throughout her almost seven hours on the stand over two days, Constand was unwavering in her testimony, according to the Associated Press.

“Put them down. They’re your friends”. Where McMonagle alleged Constand lay in bed with him, she contended she sat on the bed next to him.

She said she didn’t tell anyone at the time out of loyalty to the women’s basketball team, which she managed. During the next home visit, she described the incident in which Cosby gave her pills that paralyzed her. “Mom, she even had an orgasm'”.

She said she noticed changes in her daughter after she came home.

The former Temple University employee told the court that, after taking the pills, her legs became “rubbery”, adding, “I don’t really remember passing out”.

Cosby, who was arrested on December 30, 2015, on three charges of aggravated sexual assault, is free on $100,000 cash bail. If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison. She said they spoke on the phone dozens of times afterward because they were discussing the women’s basketball program at Temple University, where he was a powerful trustee and she served as director of team operations. “This man was a trustee at Temple”. She also listened as a prosecutor played a recording she made of one call in which Cosby talks about a plan to pay for Constand’s education. Andrea Constand was on the call too but hung up after Cosby offered his apology of sorts.

Agrusa suggested that Constand once enjoyed a romantic dinner by the fire at Cosby’s home before the alleged assault. Constand initially told police about the incident in 2005, but the then-district attorney declined to press charges against Cosby.

After returning to her room, Constand said she called Sherri Williams.

Constand – whose testimony continued on Wednesday – was the sixth witness in the trial, which is expected to last two weeks. “And I believed he supported numerous athletic programmes”, Ms Constand said.

Constand, 44, testified this week that Cosby penetrated her with his fingers against her will after giving her pills that left her so limp that she was unable to push him away or tell him to stop.

“Wasn’t your friendship with Mr. Cosby in part for him to assist you in the goal of becoming a broadcaster?” the defense attorney Angela Agrusa asked Constand on Tuesday.

“I was never asked”, the witness responded.

“So you were coming to meet the man who had assaulted you, and you were bringing him bath salts?” asked Agrusa. She says he also apologized.

Returning to the phone logs, Feden pointed out that in nearly every case the calls Constand placed to Cosby came after she had checked her voicemail – a pattern that bolstered her claim she was merely returning messages from Cosby, the prosecutor said.

NBC10’s Deanna Durante has the details on the scene from inside the courtroom where Bill Cosby’s accuser Andrea Constand completed her testimony.

The woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault has denied any prior romance between them.