Bill Maher apologizes on ‘Real Time’ over using racial slur: ‘I

When asked why a man who’s mocked so many public apologies from embattled public figures over the years was now offering up one of his own, Maher responded with apparent sincerity: “For black folks, that word, I don’t care who you are, it’s caused pain”.

“There is a lot of bulls- apologizing in America, and I am against that”, Maher said.

“Ice Cube will still appear on Bill Maher this Friday as scheduled to talk about the release of ‘Death Certificate: 25th Anniversary edition, ‘ an album that was recorded in the wake of the Rodney King beating in 1991, which sadly, speaks to numerous same race issues that we as a society are still dealing with today”, a representative for Ice Cube told The Times in a statement Tuesday morning.

“It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t said in malice, if it brought back pain to people”, Maher said Friday.

Bill Maher would later say he regretted saying the N-word, stating, “The word was offensive”.

The rapper brilliantly called out the fact that an apology is not necessarily the only thing that black people need from Maher right now: Accountability and acknowledgment of what made him feel comfortable saying “nigger” in the first place would be nice, too.

“I think it’s a lot of guys out there who cross the line because they’re a little too familiar, or they think they’re a little too familiar”, he said. Or there’s guys that might have had a black girlfriend or two. and they think they can cross the line. “When I hear a white person say it, it’s like a knife”. You can use it as a weapon, or you can use it as a tool. “People make mistakes, we’re all sinners”. “By nobody. Because it’s not cool”.

“So, I like your show-and it’s a great show-I just don’t know sometimes, is it a political show, or is it a show about jokes?” “I don’t want to pretend this is more of a race thing than a comedian thing“, he told Dyson. And I’m not tryin’ to get on your case, Bill. Now I know you heard, it’s in the lexicon, everybody’s talking. And that’s why I apologized freely, and I reiterate it tonight.

