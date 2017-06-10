GOP senators are now working to craft their own version of a healthcare bill after identifying various issues with the House’s American Health Care Act.

House budget writers said that after prior years targeting increases for incoming and mid-career teachers, this year’s increase in meant to create incentives for more veteran educators. Those regulations include protections for people with pre-existing conditions and mandates on what services insurance plans have to cover on the individual market – the “essential health benefits” that became a big part of the debate in the House this spring. “Obviously, we’re going to have a vote on this one way or the other”. A sticking point remains how to unwind the Medicaid expansion in Obama’s law, since some states expanded Medicaid and some did not, and there are Republican senators representing states that did both. Even Republicans are anxious about Trump’s proposed budget, which is sure to spend billions on weapon system we neither need nor will be able to use since they are nuclear.

Cornyn said he suspects the upper chamber will resolve the health care issue “in the next few weeks” and that lawmakers have “no choice” but to tackle it since, he said, “Obamacare is in meltdown”. They are relying on using a tool known as “reconciliation” that allows leaders to push through a tax reform bill through the Senate with a simple majority of votes, avoiding a Democratic filibuster. “I don’t know how we’re gonna lower rates when you have this exemption over here and you have this exemption there”. But that’s the goal.

So the “party of the president”, to whom they “owe their majority”, are “roadblocking Donald Trump more than the Democrats are, because the Democrats can not”.

Sen. Richard Burr said Thursday he doesn’t think the Senate will produce a “comprehensive” plan to repeal and replace Obamacare by the end of this year.

After House passage of its measure, the USA bishops “noted the positive aspects” of the bill, including “critical life protections” for the unborn, the letter said, but the measure “contains many serious flaws” the Senate must act to change, it added.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, a member of Senate Republican leadership, says the hope is to vote this month.

“The sooner we can do that the better and obviously it gives us time to work through whatever differences there are between our bill and the House bill”, Thune said.

Some of the cuts in the budget plan that has passed the Senate weren’t included in the House plan, including cuts to food stamps, the Governor’s School, the UNC School of Law and some education programs that the Senate cut out in a controversial 3 a.m. budget amendment.

On top of that, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has already asked Congress to vote to lift the debt ceiling before lawmakers go home for the month of August, setting up a partisan fight over spending.

The vote Wednesday comes after the House failed to pass its own version of the budget last month. The party is split on some of the proposed changes to Medicaid and the spending cuts to some federal programs such as cancer research, environmental protections and how much more money the military should receive to address national security threats.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, a former member of the Freedom Caucus, told The New York Times on Friday that he wanted to add some spending reforms, but also admitted, “we’ve not settled on a final policy within the administration”.

“I think we recognize that this is a crisis that needs to be addressed”, Short said, pointing to rising prices and shrinking choices for some consumers under the existing system.