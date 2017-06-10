Blockade against Qatar ‘hindering’ planning for long-term operation -Pentagon

Responding to the list overnight, Qatar issued a statement saying: “We do not, have not and will not support terrorist groups”.

Tillerson then went to the White House, where Trump seemed to contradict him, putting the focus squarely back on Qatar.

In a swift reaction the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador in U.S. said, “UAE welcomes Trump’s leadership in challenging Qatar’s troubling support for extremism”.

Numerous others added to the list are figures associated with the Muslim Brotherhood who have made Qatar a base, including Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousef al-Qaradawi. “This will provide the necessary basis for any discussions”.

Tillerson said the United States supports the emir of Kuwait’s efforts to mediate.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks in the Treaty Room of the U.S. Department of State on Friday, urging Saudi Arabia and its regional allies to ease their blockade of Qatar.

But while praising Qatar’s emir for working to limit the funding of terror groups, Mr Tillerson said more needed to be done.

Trump had no idea what Tillerson had said?

Names involving Libya include militia commanders and the Benghazi Defense Brigade, which is battling forces commanded by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, who has the backing of Egypt and the UAE amid that country’s chaos. That is a common goal. We can’t prosper economically, socially in the midst of such a region with what’s happening around us. The government of Qatar refused to identify that. “They need to make a decision; they can’t have it both ways”, he said.

The Foreign Office also clarified that a former Pakistani army chief would only be asked to militarily lead this coalition of GCC minus one countries, if the alliance isn’t discriminatory.

In all, 59 people and entities were listed.

Egypt on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to launch an investigation into accusations, denied by Qatar, that it paid a ransom of up to $1 billion to “a terrorist group active in Iraq” to release kidnapped members of its royal family.

Trump said he spoke with regional leaders in the wake of a recent meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and he had decided it was time to call on Qatar to end its support of terrorist groups.

The list included the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Yousef al-Qaradawi, and Qatari-funded charities, but did not appear to include any Hamas-linked figures or organizations. The US treasury imposed sanctions on Al Humayqani in 2013 for his ties to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

Qatar is home to a vital U.S. military base. “We believe we have reached the end of the line in discussing with Qataris how things can get better”.

On Monday, the tiny, oil- and gas-rich state was cut off and isolated by some of the Arab world’s most powerful countries.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called for diplomatic efforts to resolve the worst crisis to grip the region in years.

Worldwide mediation efforts are also continuing, though it is unclear whether Mr Tillerson’s intervention will be welcomed by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.