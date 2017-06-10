Bloomberg Delivers US Pledge to Continue Paris Climate Goals to UN

At least 10 states and a slew of US cities have signaled that they are committing to the Paris climate accord despite President Trump’s decision last week to withdraw the USA from the pact.

Minnesota will join a dozen other states whose governors have pledged to honor the Paris climate agreement, even if President Donald Trump won’t.

But Ms Haley, in an interview with CNN, did not hedge.

The signatories declared they are dedicated to doing what it takes to curb carbon emissions to keep climate change to 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, as the Paris Climate Agreement stipulates. He said frequently during last year’s election campaign that climate change was a hoax.

Separately, the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – the worldwide environmental treaty under whose auspices the Paris Agreement was negotiated and agreed – expressed “regret” at the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the accord.

Lou Leonard, World Wildlife Fund’s Senior Vice President of Climate Change and Energy told The Independent that the “We Are Still In” initiative represents $6.2 trillion of the USA economy.

“This planet is God’s creation, and we have a moral responsibility to be good to it”, the California Democrat said. The statement emphasized that regardless of the actions of the president or lawmakers in Washington, those who signed would be doing their part to lower emissions.

The letter is called “We Are Still In” – as in, still in the Paris Accord. And you know why?

Similarly, mayors across the nation have signed on to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also refused to answer repeated questions on the subject last Friday.

The home minister said it had to be seen in what circumstances the United States president made the statement on the Paris accord.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message during his poll campaign, said the Paris accord would undermine the USA economy, cost U.S. jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage against other countries of the world.