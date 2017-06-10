Blow to Sturgeon as SNP set for crushing losses in general election

In the election debate on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Labour leader had told her the vote for Brexit in June 2016 “changed everything” and “Labour should stop opposing a referendum”.

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats are targeting several key seats including Edinburgh West and East Dunbartonshire, and Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie will be hoping to become the next MP for Glasgow North.

Davidson said the results showed that Scotland did not want the second referendum on independence that Sturgeon demanded following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union past year. “And I think she came across in the campaign as not only as wooden and robotic but actually pretty insincere”.

Ruth Davidson, whose Scottish Conservatives ejected both Mr Salmond from Gordon and Mr Robertson from Moray, said her party had enjoyed an “historic night”.

“Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

Stand comedy club owner Tommy Sheppard is being tipped as the next SNP Commons leader after retaining his Edinburgh East seat for the SNP.

“We got more seats. than all the other parties combined”.

The Scottish nationalists have seen huge losses this evening, with some major party figures losing their seats to Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems.

After the results were announed, BBC Scotland political journalist tweeted: ‘Tommy Sheppard has held Edinburgh East for the SNP.

“The Tories have taken defeat from the jaws of victory” said Tommy in his speech as he explained how the SNP would work towards making Scotland’s voice heard during Brexit negotiations.

He said, “If there is a message from tonight’s results, it’s this: the prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”.

“Well, I bet that she’s regretting that now”. But. this is our second best ever result, and we’ve won the election in Scotland.

Also on the back foot is Scottish National Party leader and leader of the devolved Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeon, who just a year ago seemed unassailable.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Sturgeon said that the poor results meant that she would need to “reflect” on the appetite for a referendum. “If you lend the SNP your vote to keep the Tories out then you can be assured that you will be electing SNP MPs who might not agree with him on everything, but who agree with Jeremy Corbyn on more than Kezia Dugdale and Scottish Labour agree with Jeremy Corbyn”.