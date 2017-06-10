Blowouts more common than close games in Stanley Cup Final

Winger Josh Archibald made his fourth game appearance of the playoffs and first of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 4 while Scott Wilson sat out for the first time since Game 6 of the Washington series.

The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins players started one of the ugliest incidents seen on the ice, with Crosby mashing a prone Subban’s helmet into the ice for about five seconds before finally relenting.

Murray has posted a 5-3 mark with a 2.08 goals-against average and.925 save percentage in the past nine games after missing the first two rounds of the playoffs due to a lower-body injury.

The Penguins, with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, are a win away from raising the Cup for the second year in a row and the fifth time in team history. Perhaps the seeds of an upset, too.

While Crosby had his best game of the series, with one goal on a team-leading four shots, the rest of the Penguins offense failed to generate much. The two games in Nashville, with Rinne finding his regular playoff form, was in the Predators’ favour by a 9-2 score.

After two straight losses in Nashville, Pittsburgh blitzed the Predators with three goals in the first period to chase goaltender Pekka Rinne. Matt Murray was supposed to be the goalie of the future for the Penguins last season when an injury to Marc-Andre Fleury on the eve of the playoffs made him very much the goalie of the present. Rain kept the crowd outside from reaching the more than 50,000 who turned Saturday night for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee. Both are fighting fatigue with adrenaline. “It’s not only us exhausted”.

Only three games were decided by three goals or more in the Final over the previous five years. “We’re not talking about being exhausted”.

The Predators are 9-1 at home in the playoffs, a place they will need to be a haven once again if they want to extend their improbable Cup run – and a flat-out odd final – back to Pittsburgh. He’s not really anxious about the 190 feet in front of Murray, either. Then there’s the attraction of the Penguins looking to become the first team to repeat as Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

Center Evgeni Malkin, forward Jake Guentzel and Crosby have scored seven of Pittsburgh’s 11 goals in the four games.

“The past couple off-seasons, I’ve taken my family to a couple games and taken my wife and just my friends and I like to go quite a bit”, Price says. “It always has a connotation of hopelessness”. “I came here well-prepared and we just didn’t have it tonight”. “Nothing’s done yet and we’ve got a lot of work ahead of ourselves”.

“You come here with the mindset that you knew what happened the first two games, but that’s not going to change the way I play or prepare”, Rinne said.

“I think just like everybody. We played two really good games”. Still, Pittsburgh is pretty good in the house that owner Mario Lemieux built.

Across six periods in Nashville, the NHL’s highest-scoring team managed to beat Rinne just twice as the Predators rallied to tie the series. The Penguins won the first two games in the series at home. Not that Fisher or his teammates keeping track anyway. That’s now how they got to the cusp off back-to-back titles. “Our focus has to be on that game and getting one win”. They take great pains to bring the new faces along.

Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette and players pause at the bench during the third period in Game 5 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. “We came here with the mission to win the game and we didn’t have the start or the game we wanted”.